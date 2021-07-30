Forest Service seeks input on rec sites in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service wants your feedback.

They are conducting a recreation site analysis (RSA) of the developed recreation sites in the Allegheny National Forest. 63 sites, including campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, boat launches, beaches, and interpretive sites are under review by the staff to determine the sites’ value in contributing to public recreation.

They are seeking information based on demand and preferences, the sites’ environmental integrity, and the economic vitality of the forest and its communities. The goal is to build a five-year program of work that will help shift the Forest’s recreation program to a more sustainable path, based on recreation trends and available funds.

Through the RSA process, they will make decisions about which sites to continue to maintain, which sites need improvements, which sites need the amenities scaled back or removed, and which sites may need to be returned to undeveloped forest habitat.

“Citizen engagement is an essential part of informing the Recreation Site Analysis and we welcome everyone’s input. We want to understand which sites and amenities are important to our visitors and to our regional economy. Decisions based on the analysis will influence how current and future generations connect with and hopefully enjoy all the Forest has to offer,” said Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson.

Comments can be submitted most easily through the Allegheny National Forest Recreation Site Analysis Public Commenting Tool, or by scanning the QR code printed in publications and posted on bulletin boards at the currently developed recreation sites and throughout the local area.

Comments will be most helpful when received by September 10, 2021. People can submit their comments over the phone by calling (814) 728-6281, or submit in writing to: