Forecasters confirm small tornado hit Pennsylvania town

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday determined a small tornado hit a Pennsylvania town as a line of severe storms packing high winds and heavy rain moved across the Northeast.

The EF-0 twister was packing 70 mph (113 kph) winds as it cut a 100-yard (90-meter) path through Montgomeryville on Monday afternoon, forecasters said. The community is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) rom Philadelphia.

During the span of about one minute, forecasters said the tornado tossed some wooden picnic benches and tables outside a restaurant a few hundred feet, breaking a window. The circulation also pulled air-handling equipment from a roof, tore off siding, twisted metal poles, damaged the entranceway to a hotel and uprooted trees.

As the tornado “continued to travel in a northeasterly direction, the circulation slowly weakened,” forecasters said.

There were no reports of injuries.