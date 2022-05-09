HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, law enforcement across Pennsylvania came together with grieving families to honor police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge presented 35 Medals of Ultimate Sacrifice to families. Officers that were honored were those who were killed in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Leaders of this memorial service, which was paused for a while due to the pandemic, say it is important to show families that these officers are not forgotten.

“They are now a part of our family, and we will always be there for them for whatever they need,” said Les Neri with the FOP Pennsylvania State Lodge.

This was the 27th annual fallen officer memorial service hosted by the organization.