Florida man taken to hospital after rollover crash on Pa. Turnpike

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to the scene after a Florida man crashed his vehicle and rolled it while traveling through Pennsylvania on the turnpike Saturday afternoon.

The driver, a 26-year-old from Orlando, had reportedly been driving too fast to navigate a curve in the turnpike around mile marker 95.6 Saturday, Aug. 7 at around 2:30 p.m. The vehicle struck the guardrail hitting 50 posts and multiple signs before finally rolling over at least one time before coming to a stop on its tires.

The driver was taken to UPMC Presbyterian with suspected serious injuries. Police report that he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

State Police out of Somerset Troop T, Mutual Aid EMS, multiple fire companies, Donegal maintenance, and Herring’s Towing all responded to the crash.