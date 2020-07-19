Floating boat cinema coming to Pittsburgh, other cities

Regional News

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 26, 2013 file photo, patrons watch a movie as the sun sets over Bengies Drive-In Theatre in Middle River, Md. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-ins are the only show in town. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, watching movies from cars at drive-ins has been making a comeback — and now there are plans for a floating cinema in western Pennsylvania with people watching from mini-boats.

Beyond Cinema, an Australian production company, is bringing Floating Boat Cinema to cities worldwide with a stop in Pittsburgh in September.

The location for the aquatic theater planned Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 hasn’t been released, and the movies to be shown haven’t been announced. 

