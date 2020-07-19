Floating boat cinema coming to Pittsburgh, other cities

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, watching movies from cars at drive-ins has been making a comeback — and now there are plans for a floating cinema in western Pennsylvania with people watching from mini-boats.
Beyond Cinema, an Australian production company, is bringing Floating Boat Cinema to cities worldwide with a stop in Pittsburgh in September.
The location for the aquatic theater planned Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 hasn’t been released, and the movies to be shown haven’t been announced.