Gov. Wolf: Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Senator Bob Dole

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 06: The American flag is flown at half-staff in honor of former Senator Bob Dole (R-KS) at the U.S. Capitol on December 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senator Dole, who was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in February of this year, passed away in the early morning of December 5, 2021. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf Monday ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of former Senator Robert “Bob” Joseph Dole.

This is in accordance with a recent order by President Joe Biden that the United States flag be flown at half-staff across the country until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“Frances and I extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Dole family, and to all of the friends and loved ones grieving this great loss,” Gov. Wolf said. “Bob was a war hero, a leader and a great American. Our nation is the better for his dedication to public service, and his influence will be greatly missed.”

Dole who served in World War II and as the Republican leader of the Senate died Sunday after he announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. He was 98.