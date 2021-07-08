Five-member group claims largest jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced the largest jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania on Friday with an annuity value of $516 million.

According to officials, the jackpot winners opted to form a trust to claim the jackpot prize as a cash, lump-sum payment. As a result, the five-member group will receive the after-tax prize amount of $254,233,980.

“This is life-changing generational money. The winners live in small communities in eastern Pennsylvania and desire to keep their lives as normal as possible. Maintaining anonymity is key to ensuring that normalcy. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick,” attorneys Kurt Panouses and Christopher Mahoney said in a joint statement provided to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning prize is the third and largest Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010.

“This is the largest jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania, and that’s also great news for the older Pennsylvanians who benefit from the programs the Pennsylvania Lottery funds,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

The winning ticket, sold at 7-Eleven, 2760 Trenton Road, Levittown, Bucks County, matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302 million.