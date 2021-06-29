Fish for free in Pennsylvania on 4th of July

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Anyone in Pennsylvania for the 4th of July will have an opportunity to fish for free, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission.

Both Pennsylvania residents and non-residents will be able to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways with no fishing license required. Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required.

This is for July 4 only. The previous “fish for free” day happened May 30. According to the fish and boating commission, all other fishing regulations will still apply.

License holders are encouraged to bring a family member or friend to give fishing a try. If you are interested in purchasing a fishing license for the 2021-22 season, you can register online.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss