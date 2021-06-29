Fish for free in Pennsylvania on 4th of July

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Anyone in Pennsylvania for the 4th of July will have an opportunity to fish for free, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission.

Both Pennsylvania residents and non-residents will be able to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways with no fishing license required. Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required.

This is for July 4 only. The previous “fish for free” day happened May 30. According to the fish and boating commission, all other fishing regulations will still apply.

License holders are encouraged to bring a family member or friend to give fishing a try. If you are interested in purchasing a fishing license for the 2021-22 season, you can register online.