PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first case of monkeypox in Pittsburgh has been confirmed, the Central Outreach Wellness Centre confirmed Wednesday.

With more than 300 cases in the United States, the case out of Pittsburgh brings Pennsylvania’s number of cases to five.

The individual received testing for monkeypox at Central Outreach Wellness Center, which they use as their Primary Care Physician and the state Department of Health confirmed the result Tuesday, the center said in a statement released online.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Transmission of the monkeypox virus is different than what we became familiar with due to COVID-19. Instead of close contact within six feet and spreading through respiratory droplets, monkeypox needs much longer and more intimate contact with an infected person or their clothing.

The center stated they have access to the necessary treatment to aid the patient and deal with the monkeypox.