Firm says Wawa customers’ hacked credit card info being sold

(AP) — Convenience store giant Wawa Inc. says it’s responding to reports that hacked information from its customers’ credit cards may be being sold on the dark web.

The company said Tuesday that customers who may be affected can obtain free credit monitoring and identity theft protection by clicking here.

The company says malware discovered last month affected payment card information and was contained within three days.

Cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory says information from the Wawa theft began to show up for sale on the dark web this week.

Gemini says the data breach ranks among the largest ever, potentially exposing 30 million sets of payment records.