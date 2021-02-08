Firefighters battle blaze, partial collapse in Pittsburgh

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in a commercial building that went to 4 alarms at 1100 East Carson St in Pittsburgh’s Southside neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Fire and a partial collapse demolished at least part of a multistory building on Pittsburgh’s South Side built at least 141 years ago.

Fire crews fought for hours to contain the blaze reported at about 2:30 p.m. that sent flames and smoke poured from the building. At one point, the side of the building facing 11th street collapsed, showering the streets with bricks, glass and other materials.

Firefighters battle a four-alarm fire at a building at 1100 East Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Megan Guza/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the first floor of the building houses a barbershop and the South Side Welcome Center, which is home to the South Side Chamber of Commerce. The other floors contain residential units.

Chief Darryl Jones of the Pittsburgh fire department said a team from the city’s permits, licenses and inspection department will determine whether the entire structure needs to be razed.

The Post-Gazette reports that the 3½-story building was built sometime between 1860 and 1879, according to a historic survey done in 1981 by Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation. At that time, the Socialist Workers Party was based in the building, the paper said.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.