Firefighter, woman killed in Cumberland County house fire

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Cumberland County that killed two people and injured one.

Dispatch received the call for a fire at a single-family home on the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Coroner says one firefighter and a woman resident were killed in the fire. The woman’s husband was also inside the house during the fire, he was injured and transported to the hospital.

State Police say the firefighter who was killed was a volunteer from Mount Holly Springs. The body of the Cumberland County woman who died in the fire has been recovered. Her husband is being moved to another hospital for burns. His injuries are considered severe.

The home is near the Allenberry Resort. The road is closed between Myers and South Ridge Roads.

We do not know what started the fire.

ABC27 has a crew on the scene and will bring updated information as it becomes available.