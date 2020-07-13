Fire kills man, woman who were parents of firefighter

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire claimed the lives of a man and a woman in western Pennsylvania.

Officials in Westmoreland County say the flames were reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday in a home in the village of Collinsburg in Rostraver Township.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said Sunday 83-year-old Lloyd Oblak and 81-year-old Marie Oblak were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are planned.

Chief Joel Koricich of the Collinsburg Fire Company said the victims were the parents of one of the department’s firefighters. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.