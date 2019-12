NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and Perry Fire Department investigated a fire at a mobile home on Bratton Lane.

At approximately 11 p.m. on December 29th, a neighbor witnessed the mobile home was on fire. Neither occupants were home at the time but, eight dogs died in the fire.

Damage is estimated to total $20,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined.