Fire destroys historic church in Philadelphia

(AP) — Media outlets in Philadelphia report that a two-alarm fire destroyed a historic church on Sunday evening.

Local reports say the the dramatic blaze burned the vacant St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tacony, gutting the historic stone structure that the Archdiocese of Philadelphia closed in 2013.

At the height of the fire, the builing’s roof collapsed, leaving only the stone outside walls remaining.

The church, named for Pope Leo I, was built between 1885 and 1895, according to the Library of Congress, media reports said.

The archdiocese closed it as part of a consolidation in 2013, when 24 parishes were merged into 10.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.