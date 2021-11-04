Financial literacy competition open to Pa. students in grades 7-12

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Halfway through the year is an ideal time to check on your finances and prepare for year-end expenses. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology President Dr. Eric Darr announced the launch of a statewide financial literacy competition.

The competition entitled, “What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me?” is open to students in grades 7 to 12 living across Pennsylvania. Submissions can include a 30-second TikTok video, short essay, or poem about what financial literacy means to them.

“Being financially literate means you know how to be smart with your own money; you know where your tax dollars are going, and you can hold government officials accountable for how they spend your money,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

This is the ninth year that Harrisburg University has organized the competition but it’s the first year the Department of the Auditor General joined the initiative.

It’s never too early to start learning how to be smart with your money, and it’s one of the most important lessons a person can learn in order to achieve future financial success,” DeFoor continued.

The submission deadline is Jan. 31. 2022 and more information on the competition can be found on Harrisburg University’s website.