Fetterman makes it official: He’ll run for US Senate in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, John Fetterman announced his run for U.S. Senate Monday morning.

His announcement comes after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million. The plainspoken 51-year-old Democrat may ultimately see competition for his party’s nomination in what could become the most competitive Senate race of 2022.

Thank you to the 37,000 grassroots donors who stepped up.



Now, it's my turn.



Let's get to work https://t.co/6ZiSPrhnpS pic.twitter.com/rvjKE6z0Y3 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 8, 2021

On the Republican side, a number of names are circulating, including former Trump administration figures.

Fetterman is by far the highest-profile name in Pennsylvania politics to show interest in running for the seat, which is opening with the departure of two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

