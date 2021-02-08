Fetterman makes it official: He’ll run for US Senate in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, John Fetterman announced his run for U.S. Senate Monday morning.
His announcement comes after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million. The plainspoken 51-year-old Democrat may ultimately see competition for his party’s nomination in what could become the most competitive Senate race of 2022.
On the Republican side, a number of names are circulating, including former Trump administration figures.
Fetterman is by far the highest-profile name in Pennsylvania politics to show interest in running for the seat, which is opening with the departure of two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)