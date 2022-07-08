(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arraigned in a recent animal cruelty case pursued by the ANNA Shelter.

The ANNA Shelter has announced that charges have been filed for the recent killings of multiple dogs.

Nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty have been filed against the suspect. The criminal complaint names Skyler James Martin, 21, of Cranesville as the suspect. Martin has been transferred to the Crawford County Jail for holding.

The case shocked the Springboro community when seven German shepherds were reportedly found shot dead, and two were “left to die” on June 28. All nine dogs had been shot in the head. The dogs were shot at a residence at the 25,000 block of Reeds Corner Road.

Information about the culprit was given to authorities on July 6.

The Affidavit of Probable Cause states an anonymous source connected the investigating officer to someone who was able to give information on the location of the weapon used to shoot the dogs. The source was also able to provide screen shots of text messages with Martin.

“We are extremely proud of Officer (Eric) Duckett for working this case nonstop until he was able to solve it. And of the rest of our staff for their countless hours dedicated to caring for the two survivors of this massacre,” the ANNA Shelter wrote on its Facebook page.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The two surviving German shepherds, Hunter and Trooper, are with animal fostering homes.

“We are confident justice will be served for these victims…” the shelter wrote.

At this time, the suspect has not made bond.