Feeling lucky? Weekend lottery jackpots worth over $525 million

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WTAJ– If you are feeling lucky, this might be your weekend to buy a lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $421 million dollars. That two-dollar ticket (three with the mega ball) can turn into a multimillion-dollar payout after nobody won on the estimated $396 million dollar jackpot on Tuesday. The Mega Millions drawing takes place tonight at 11 p.m.

If you are okay with a little less and waiting an extra day, the Powerball is estimated at $104 million dollars. This comes three weeks after two winning Powerball tickets were sold when the jackpot was $632 million dollars. The Powerball will be drawn Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10:59 p.m.

Both drawings can be watched on WTAJ on tv and on our website.