Feeling lucky? Weekend lottery jackpots worth over $525 million

WTAJ– If you are feeling lucky, this might be your weekend to buy a lottery ticket.
The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $421 million dollars. That two-dollar ticket (three with the mega ball) can turn into a multimillion-dollar payout after nobody won on the estimated $396 million dollar jackpot on Tuesday. The Mega Millions drawing takes place tonight at 11 p.m.
If you are okay with a little less and waiting an extra day, the Powerball is estimated at $104 million dollars. This comes three weeks after two winning Powerball tickets were sold when the jackpot was $632 million dollars. The Powerball will be drawn Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10:59 p.m.
Both drawings can be watched on WTAJ on tv and on our website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.