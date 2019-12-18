FedEx driver kills man who shot him during robbery attempt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man who attempted to rob a FedEx vehicle has been shot and killed by the vehicle’s driver.

The driver was also hit by gunfire in the Tuesday night exchange, but he is recovering. Police Sgt. Eric Gripp says the shootout in Philadelphia started around 7 p.m. when a 27-year-old man attempted to rob the driver with a gun.

The 32-year-old driver was shot in the abdomen and returned fire, striking the man in the chest and back.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital.

The driver is in stable condition. Police recovered a weapon from the scene.