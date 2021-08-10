Federal temporary unemployment benefit programs to end Sept. 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET) — Federal unemployment benefit programs will end for Pennsylvanians Sept. 4, according to Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

This will include Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

“The federal unemployment benefit programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” Secretary Berrier said. “We encourage those receiving these temporary benefits to prepare for this change. L&I is working with its partner agencies and organizations to help identify programs and support services to help Pennsylvanians with this transition.”

The state’s regular unemployment compensation program and those receiving benefits from it will not be affected.

PEUC provided additional weeks to individuals enrolled in the Unemployment Compensation (UC) program. When PEUC ends Sept. 4, UC will switch to providing up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits to eligible individuals. Under that claim, individuals who have exhausted their 26 weeks of UC benefits will no longer receive benefit payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4.

PUA provided unemployment benefits to individuals who were not typically eligible for UC, such as gig workers and self-employed individuals. Individuals on the PUA program will no longer receive payments for weeks of unemployment after Sept. 4 unless they become eligible for the UC program.

FPUC provided an additional $300 per week to individuals who are receiving at least $1 in other unemployment program benefits. After Sept. 4, individuals will no longer receive the additional money every week and will only receive the benefit payment they are eligible for under UC.

L&I urges individuals currently enrolled in PEUC and PUA to explore their options through free jobseeker services offered through PA CareerLink. These services include access to a free job database, résum é assistance, information about reskilling opportunities, and more.

On Thursday, PA CareerLink locations across the state will offer job fairs, open houses, employer talks, and other free jobseeker activities as part of “PA CareerLink Day – Join the Workforce in PA.” Individuals looking for a new job are encouraged to attend and bring their résum é . For a full list of activities for each location, click HERE.

