Federal buildings vandalized, Molotov cocktails found, 6 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say six people were arrested after a group vandalized several federal buildings in Philadelphia’s Center City on New Year’s Eve.

Police said officers spotted about 50 people, all dressed in black, at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, where windows were smashed. Three arrests were made there and three were made later.

Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti was then scrawled on the Federal Detention Center and on a nearby sheriff’s van and several windows were broken.

Chief Inspector Mike Cram told reporters that officers recovered what he called “numerous Molotov cocktails and some other devices which haven’t been identified.”

