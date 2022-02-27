PERKASIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men killed in the crash of a single-engine aircraft in a residential street near a middle school in suburban Philadelphia.

The Bucks County coroner’s office said both 74-year-old Alfred George Piranian of Chalfont and 55-year-old Brian Filippini of Philadelphia died of multiple blunt-force injuries in Thursday evening’s crash in Hilltown Township. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the four-seat Beech 35-C33 was on an instructional flight, the Bucks County Courier Times reported. Fillippini was listed in FAA records as the registered owner, the paper said.

FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website, said the plane took off from Wings Field Airport, a general aviation airport in Blue Bell, shorty after 4 p.m. Thursday and landed at the Doylestown Airport nine minutes later, the newspaper reported. Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, it took off and headed for privately owned Gunden Airport near Sellersville, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The aircraft went down about 200 feet (60 meters) from the edge of the Pennridge Central Middle School campus.

Safety board investigators were at the scene Friday gathering information and will speak to witnesses and review raw video posted on social media, as well as using radar and weather data, aircraft control communications, maintenance records and pilot medical records as part of their investigation, the newspaper reported.

Also investigating are the FAA and the Hilltown Township police department, the coroner’s office said.