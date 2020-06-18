Federal agent shot, wounded during raid in Pittsburgh

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh. A federal agent was shot and wounded early Thursday while taking part in a raid authorities said. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed one of its agents was shot around 6 a.m. and was treated at the scene by ATF medics. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal agent was shot and wounded while taking part in a raid in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed one of its agents was shot around 6 a.m. and he was treated at the scene by ATF medics. But the agent’s name and further information about his condition were not disclosed.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. But further details about that person and the charges they may face were not released.

Authorities said the wounded agent was taking part in a raid that involved several law enforcement agencies. But further information about the operation was not disclosed.