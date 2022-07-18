ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office has opened up applications for local teens to join the 2022 Teen Academy.

The FBI is looking for high school seniors with a GPA of 3.00 or higher. The FBI Pittsburgh office’s area of responsibility, as they call it, covers as far as Clearfield, Blair, Somerset, Cambria, Indiana, Jefferson, Elk, McKean and Bedford counties.

The Teen Academy offers insight into a number of topics and specialties, including the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants, and the FBI’s domestic and international roles. Students will also enjoy numerous hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the Evidence Response Team, role-playing scenarios, and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.

After the class, students will be more aware of the challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their area and be more prepared to mentor their peers.

The Teen Academy session will take place Oct. 13 at the Monroeville Public Safety Training Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications must be submitted to fatrovato@fbi.gov by Sept. 2. Application forms can be found online here. An essay indicating why the student wants to be part of the program will be required, as well.

Due to the diversity of the FBI’s workforce, any student in their senior year with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. All students will be evaluated based on their written essay and application (GPA, school activities and community involvement) to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class. Space is limited, and acceptance is not guaranteed.

For more information, visit the FBI’s website under the Pittsburgh community outreach page.