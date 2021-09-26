Crash on I-81 leaves one dead, police investigate for DUI

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash on Wednesday on Interstate 81 that left one dead and another transported to the hospital is under investigation for DUI, state police say.

Police responded to the scene of the crash on I-81 at about 6:18 in the morning on Sept. 22.

Allan Redin, 18, of the country Mexico was pronounced dead at the hospital after being a passenger in a Ford F-150XLT that hit an illegally parked car. The Ford was being driven by 26-year old Matthew McCloud of South Carolina when it hit a Volvo that was parked in front of a weigh station on a berm by 55-year old Gerald Dozier, also of South Carolina.

The truck took the entrance ramp where the Volvo was parked and went off the road onto the berm. McCloud tried to avoid the parked car by steering left back onto the road but instead, the passenger side hit the Volvo. The truck then went backward about five feet before coming to a final rest, according to the crash report.

McCloud had minor injuries from the accident and was transported to the hospital and Dozier suffered no injuries.

The accident is under investigation pending a DUI result.