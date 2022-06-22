HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth.

The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved farmers at markets and farm stands between June and September.

“The Farmers Market Nutrition Program supports the health and wellbeing of seniors and families and helps facilitate even more connections and conversations between local farmers and communities, bringing neighbors together for nourishment,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “I encourage everyone with program vouchers to use them to pick up some local foods and know that you’re supporting a local farm family when you do.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In an effort to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians, vouchers are distributed to participants from WIC clinics and Area Agencies on Aging.