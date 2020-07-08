Family offering reward for stolen dog

BELLEVILLE, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A family in Belleville are looking for their dog who ran away on June 30 and then was taken by an unknown man in a vehicle.

The dogs owner John Matthews says his German Shepherd, Harley, ran away from home when his neighbor set off fireworks.

A man who lives a few streets over found Harley, and was holding her by her collar awaiting help to arrive.

The man holding on to Harley says another man, described as a male with gray hair and wearing light blue scrubs, pulled up in his dark SUV offering to help.

The man then drove away with Harley and she has not been seen since.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward, and anyone with information is asked to call John at 717-250-2652.