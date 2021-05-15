Extended benefits unemployment ends in Pennsylvania

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s Extended Benefits (EB) unemployment program will automatically conclude May 15, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I).

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program will be in place until Sept. 4. Anyone on the EB program will be moved to the PEUC program until its conclusion. This update comes after the Department of Labor & Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has fallen low enough to automatically conclude the program.

Acting L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said the declining unemployment rate is a sign that Pennsylvania’s economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For individuals in harder-hit industries, the federal PEUC program will provide assistance as businesses continue to recover,” Berrier said.

According to L&I, just over 7,000 individuals are filing the benefits on the EB program and will be moved to the PEUC program starting May 16. They added that this will not cause any changes in the filing process or benefit amount.