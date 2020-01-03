Ex-teacher charged with taking up-skirt photos of students in Bucks County, PA

OTTSVILLE, BUCKS CO., Pa. (AP) — A former high school teacher in Pennsylvania has been charged with secretly taking indecent photos of three students and posting them online.

Francis Reppert of Quakertown was arraigned Thursday on charges of indecent exposure and invasion of privacy.

State police say the 26-year-old math teacher and tennis coach at Palisades High School was seen holding an iPad under a desk as he faced a girl, apparently taking photos up her skirt.

State police say they confiscated Reppert’s devices and found pictures of the girl, similar photos of two other girls and photos of Reppert exposing himself at the school.

He’s been fired.