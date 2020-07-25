Ex-officer gets 15 years on plea to forcing women into sex

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former police officer in northeastern Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of two women by using his authority to pressure them into sex acts.

Thirty-one-year-old former Ashley officer Mark Icker earlier pleaded guilty in federal court to using his position to force himself on two women in 2018 during traffic stops.

He apologized in court Friday, saying “That’s not my character. That’s not who I am.”

A federal judge rejected a plea agreement’s 12-year term, calling it insufficient, and ordered Icker to register as a sex offender, something victims had sought.