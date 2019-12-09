1  of  2
Ex-lifer back on track for release amid old shoplifting case

Regional News

by: MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who earned a reprieve from a life sentence only to be held on a long-ago shoplifting charge is back on track to be released.

David Sheppard’s case has become something of a political football in the debate over criminal justice reform.

Gov. Tom Wolf approved his clemency, but an outgoing county prosecutor detained him hours before his release Friday on a decades-old jean theft charge.

Sheppard spent another weekend in state prison before Coleman’s office declined to seek bail at a hearing Monday.

He is now expected to be released to a half-way house by Tuesday.

