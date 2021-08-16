Ex-hospital worker gets jail time in hidden camera case

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former employee of a western Pennsylvania hospital accused of secretly filming patients and co-workers in a bathroom has been sentenced to 11 to 22 months in jail.

An Allegheny County judge also ordered Guy Caley, 53, of Canonsburg on Monday to spend 10 years on probation and to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his release.

The former West Penn Hospital medical technician pleaded guilty in May to 89 felony and misdemeanor counts of intercepting communications and invasion of privacy. Caley, who also faces civil litigation, was in addition ordered to pay nearly $23,000 in restitution to cover the costs of therapy and medication for some of the victims.

Caley was charged in July 2020 after an employee of the hospital in the Bloomfield neighborhood reported finding a small video camera set up in a third-floor bathroom, prosecutors said. Videos on the camera showed three employees partially nude as well as images of Caley attaching it to a chair in the bathroom, prosecutors said.

Two women spoke during Monday’s lengthy sentencing hearing, one saying the recording of her was made the day before a scheduled surgery to remove a malignant melanoma. She said every doctor’s visit now triggers a panic attack, and she can no longer use public restrooms and has to have weekly counseling.

“My spirit is broken, and I look at people differently,” she said, the Tribune-Review reported. “We were supposed to trust health care providers. They took an oath to help people like us, not victimize us.”

In court Monday, Caley called his actions “reprehensible, hurtful, inexcusable.” He said “I did not consider the harm I was causing.”

Defense attorney Joe Otte said his client understands the harm done not only to the victims but to the health care community at large.

“He understands he breached the public trust,” Otte said. “He understands, between his patients, he is the person who is supposed to be helping them.”