Ex-hedge fund CEO enters Senate GOP primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania’s campaign for U.S. Senate.
He brings a glittering resume and high-level connections across finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field. The 56-year-old McCormick has the support of various state party stalwarts in a contest that’s expected to help determine Senate control.
To run, McCormick, who grew up in Pennsylvania, moved from Connecticut and bought a house in Pittsburgh. That’s raising carpetbaggery cries from GOP primary rivals.
Also moving from out of state to run is Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon best-known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”
