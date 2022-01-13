Ex-hedge fund CEO enters Senate GOP primary race

FILE – David McCormick poses for photos at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, in this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo in Bedminster, N.J. McCormick is running in the 2022 Republican primary election in the wide-open race for the Pennsylvania seat being vacated by two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The race has attracted wealthy and well-connected transplants, and homers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania’s campaign for U.S. Senate.

He brings a glittering resume and high-level connections across finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field. The 56-year-old McCormick has the support of various state party stalwarts in a contest that’s expected to help determine Senate control.

To run, McCormick, who grew up in Pennsylvania, moved from Connecticut and bought a house in Pittsburgh. That’s raising carpetbaggery cries from GOP primary rivals.

Also moving from out of state to run is Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon best-known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”