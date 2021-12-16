Ex-director of child welfare agency in PA sentenced to probation

HARRISBURG, PA (AP) — The former director of a county welfare agency in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to probation and house arrest.

Joanne Van Saun, 59, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children when she concealed abuse allegations to cut down a backlog of cases.

The Citizens’ Voice reported Wednesday that Van Saun was sentenced to 34 months of probation. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment in October.

The attorney general’s office said that the backlog of cases started as far back as 2017.