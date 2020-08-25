Eviction moratorium to lapse Aug. 31, Wolf asks state lawmakers to extend it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he does not have the legal authority to extend Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures beyond Aug. 31, meaning that renters will no longer be shielded from losing their homes for failing to pay rent during the pandemic.

In a letter to both legislative chambers, released Tuesday, Wolf says the state’s Emergency Services Code prevents him from taking action himself. T

he Democrat called on state lawmakers in the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass legislation to extend the statewide moratorium, which has been in place for more than five months.