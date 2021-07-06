Eviction assistance still available in Pa.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The commonwealth wants to remind Pennsylvanians that there is still support available for rent and utility bills. Anyone at risk of eviction is urged to apply for that help today.

The Department of Human Services acting Secretary Meg Snead says there is assistance available through the emergency rental assistance program that can help people who have been affected by COVID-19 and are facing eviction.

The program also will help pay past due and upcoming rent in addition to utility bills and other costs they say are necessary to be safely housed.

“Now that the moratoriums are getting ready to expire in many cases it’s incumbent on all of us to make sure that we’re getting resources into the hands of people that need it so that they can remain safely housed as we all look to recover from this pandemic together,” Meg Snead said.

Last week, the CDC announced a final, one month of extension of the federal moratorium on evictions through July 31, 2021.

Pennsylvanians experiencing housing instability or at risk of eviction are strongly encouraged to

Not wait until the moratorium ends and to start their ERAP application now.