Ham radio operator in Erie charged with broadcasting false weather emergencies

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) An Erie ham radio operator has been charged with broadcasting false weather emergencies.

Richard Wagner, 61, is accused of using radio frequencies to broadcast false weather reports, such a tornadoes. He is also accused of making a series of threats to other radio operators who asked him to stop spreading the false reports.

Wagner is being charged with 11 first-degree misdemeanor counts of bomb threats and terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 3.