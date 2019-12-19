ER nurse accused of assaulting, secretly recording patients

This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office shows Michael David Bragg. Bragg, a former nurse faces hundreds of charges because investigators say he secretly recorded people, including patients at the Pennsylvania hospital where he worked, and sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in the emergency room. State prosecutors on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 filed charges against 39-year-old Chambersburg resident Michael David Bragg. (Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former nurse faces hundreds of charges because investigators say he secretly recorded patients at the Pennsylvania hospital where he worked, and sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in the emergency room.

State prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against 39-year-old Chambersburg resident Michael David Bragg which includes manufacturing child pornography and indecent assault.

Investigators say they recovered from his computer or phone the nude or partially nude images of 171 adults, and images of 19 children that were characterized as child pornography.

Bragg is in the Franklin County Jail. A message was left for his lawyer.