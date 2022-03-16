(WKBN/WTAJ) – If you’re struggling to pay your utility bill, now is the time to contact FirstEnergy/Penelec.

Beginning April 1, shut-offs for nonpayment will be starting again in Pennsylvania as the moratorium, which started to help those hit by the COVID pandemic, comes to an end.

FirstEnergy said they know a lot of people are still dealing with the impacts of the pandemic and now with rising prices. It has several assistance programs or you can sign up for payment plans.

A spokesperson for FirstEnergy said that a lot of people aren’t aware of their programs, or they don’t reach out because they’re embarrassed.

“If this is you, please do not let this keep you from seeking assistance. We have a team of customer service representatives who are dedicated to helping our customers through challenging times because many of them have also been in positions at some point in their lives where they had to rely on some extra help to get through,” said Lauren Siburkis of First Energy.

The assistance programs vary. They’re based on income and household size.

“The last thing we want to do is apply a late fee or issue a disconnection notice to a customer-facing financial hardship when it can be avoided by simply giving our customer service team a call and explaining their situation and see what help is available to them,” Siburkis said.

To learn more about the help and programs offered, you’re urged to contact your provider at the phone number on the bill.

You can also find more information on programs for various utilities through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission website by clicking here.