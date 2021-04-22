After months of study, lawmakers face election law decisions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A months of review of state election law by Pennsylvania representatives is done.
Legislative leaders said Wednesday it’s unclear what changes if any might be enacted for the November election. County commissioners of both parties generally support being given more time to process ballots ahead of the election day, along with other changes in the strict timelines that govern Pennsylvania voting.
They also want more financial support for training, electronic poll books and other upgrades. A list of findings from the 10 hearings that involved more than 50 testifiers included a need for better training and uniformity in a state where counties run the nuts and bolts of voting.
