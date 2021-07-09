Election audit plan a ‘disgrace to democracy,’ governor says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says it’s a “disgrace to democracy” that a Republican state lawmaker is trying to launch what he calls a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election, similar to what’s happening in Arizona.
Wolf, a Democrat, said on Twitter Thursday that the “sham election audit” being attempted by Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano is also a “profound waste of time and taxpayer money.”
Wolf’s administration has discouraged counties from cooperating, saying they risk decertifying their voting machines and costing taxpayers millions of dollars.
Trump has persistently claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him, and pressured Republican lawmakers in states he lost narrowly to conduct an audit.
