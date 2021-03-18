Elderly man found suffering from possible hypothermia after leaving car

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elderly man received medical treatment Thursday morning after state police found him to be suffering from possible hypothermia.

Troopers were dispatched to a residence along the 2000 block of Yellow Creed Road in Cherryhill Township after 5 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside. The homeowner reportedly observed an individual walking away from the vehicle and found the keys left inside it.

State police along with the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company conducted a search of the area to locate who they believed was an 88-year-old man from Penn Run. The man was eventually located behind a nearby residence on the ground appearing to be suffering from hypothermia.

Citizens’ Ambulance Service were called to the scene to transport the man for treatment. Foul play is not suspected in this incident, according to state police.