Elderly, chronically ill enter vaccination phase 1A

(WTAJ) — Recommendations from the federal government released on Tuesday will shift course for vaccination progress across Pennsylvania.

The new recommendations from the federal government are to prioritize two new groups into phase 1A: people who are 65 and older, and those with chronic medical conditions. With this new information, the Pennsylvania Department of Health still needs to put together a plan.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said they are working now to adjust their plans and it’s likely Pennsylvania will stay in phase 1A longer than what was initially expected.

“We were going to 1B soon but things changed last night in terms of what the federal government’s recommendations are we take that to heart and we are working on those plans today,” Levine said.

Levine asked that the commonwealth be patient as they try to divide the vaccine in a fair way.

“We do anticipate a real rush next week and we are trying to deal with that, we are not really getting any more vaccine next week than we were going to get anyway except we are going to be adding categories and that is going to be a rush,” Levine said.

You can check out local vaccination sites through a map on the DOH’S website.

Local vaccine scheduling

Scheduling for the vaccine will be done locally. Bedford EMA Director Dave Cubbison said he is waiting on the department of health’s plan to come out to move forward with the process.

Where you can get vaccinated?

“The majority of that distribution is done through the hospitals, through the rural health clinics and the federally funded health clinics, part of what’s going to happen is pharmacies are going to be brought in the fold and be in charge of scheduling more people,” Cubbison said.

Cubbison said that scheduling will be done by making an appointment online.