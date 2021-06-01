State Police: Eight killed in Memorial Day holiday crashes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are reporting Tuesday that eight people were killed in fatal crashes across the commonwealth during the four-day Memorial Day holiday from May 28 through May 31.

A reported 844 traffic crashes occurred resulting in eight fatalities and 183 injuries. 63 of those crashes involved alcohol, which was not a factor in the fatal crashes.

Troopers made 596 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 9,624 speeding citations. 1,025 individuals were reportedly cited for not wearing seat belts and 144 motorists were cited for not securing children in safety seats.

CRASH DATA

Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2019 755 8 9 216 65 2 2021 844 7 8 183 63 0

ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2019 582 14,226 308 1,469 16,681 2021 596 9,624 144 1,025 13,880

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here and additional information can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website at psp.pa.gov.