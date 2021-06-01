State Police: Eight killed in Memorial Day holiday crashes

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are reporting Tuesday that eight people were killed in fatal crashes across the commonwealth during the four-day Memorial Day holiday from May 28 through May 31.

A reported 844 traffic crashes occurred resulting in eight fatalities and 183 injuries. 63 of those crashes involved alcohol, which was not a factor in the fatal crashes.

Troopers made 596 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 9,624 speeding citations. 1,025 individuals were reportedly cited for not wearing seat belts and 144 motorists were cited for not securing children in safety seats.

CRASH DATA

 Total CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
201975589216652
202184478183630

ENFORCEMENT DATA

 DUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
201958214,2263081,46916,681
20215969,6241441,02513,880

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here and additional information can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website at psp.pa.gov.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss