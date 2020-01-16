Education agency awards $1M to fight campus sexual assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials are doling out nearly $1 million in grants to prevent and respond to sexual assault at 36 colleges and universities.

The Education Department on Thursday announced the recipients under the state version of the “It’s on Us” initiative that began four years ago.

The money is going toward training students and staff, increasing public awareness and providing services to victims.

This year’s recipients include the first grant for research, $15,000 for St. Vincent College to assess the statewide impact of the “It’s on Us” program and suggest improvements.