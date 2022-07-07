PENNSYLVAINIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced 12 winning posters and three wining video’s for the 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest.

The top 12 scoring posters will be used in a calendar template provided electronically to schools, DEP, and members of the public for download and print. The top scoring video will receive an award and be posted on the Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) website.

“Seeing young people creatively showcase their commitments to the environment shows that future generations are prioritizing sustainable lifestyles, and we all should continue to support these young environmentalists and their efforts,” Ramamurthy said.

Poster Winners:

Lilliana “Lilly” Lohsl from Blair County

Samira Patel from Blair County

Ella Beiswenger from Cambria County

Ava Itle from Cambria County

Mia Anderson from Westmoreland County

Hunter Trout from Westmoreland County

Kierra Kelly from Allegheny County

Kendall Exler from Allegheny County

Emma Stover from Lycoming County

Oyayi Magno from Erie County

Christina Bouassaf from Blair County

Ava Fritz from Somerset County

Video Winners:

Indiana County Technology Center, 10th Grade Class (1st Place)

Our Lady of Confidence School, Special Education Class (2nd Place)

George Washington Elementary, 4th Grade Green Team (3rd Place)

The contest is part of PROP’s School Recycling Study in which PROP members collaborate with DEP to help school leaders manage recycling programs in both fiscally and environmentally sound ways.

DEP supports PROP with average grant funding of about $250,000. The grant funding is made possible by the commonwealth’s Recycling Fund, which receives $2 for every ton of municipal solid waste entering a Pennsylvania landfill or resource-recovery facility.

For more information on PROP’s Earth Week Poster and Video Contest, visit www.proprecycles.org.