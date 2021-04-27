Early in-person voting by mail underway in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians Tuesday that they can vote early in-person by mail ballot until May 11, the deadline to apply for a mail ballot.

“Once your county’s ballots are available, voting early in person by mail ballot is one of the new options under the bipartisan Act 77,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “It’s simple, secure, easy and convenient.”

Once their county has finalized and printed ballots, voters can visit their county election office or satellite office and apply for a mail or absentee ballot. County election officials will check their eligibility while they wait and, once verified, will provide them with the ballot. Voters can then complete their ballot and cast it all in one visit.

Voters can use this option until 5 p.m. on May 11, the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the May 18 primary election.

Before making the trip to vote in person by mail ballot, voters should check the hours of their county’s election office or satellite office, Secretary Degraffenreid advised. A list of satellite voting locations designated by county election boards will be updated as information is made available.

Whether voting at home or in person at the county office, voters should make sure they enclose their mail ballot first in the inner secrecy envelope and seal it, insert the inner envelope into the outer envelope and sign and date the outer envelope. Voters must complete these steps in order for their ballots to be counted.

Voters have until 5 p.m. on May 11 to apply for a mail ballot through their county election board. Voted mail ballots must be received by county election boards by 8 p.m. on May 18, Election Day. More than 677,500 Pennsylvanians already have applied for a mail-in ballot and more than 36,000 Pennsylvanians have applied for an absentee ballot.

Pennsylvania voters can choose to vote by mail ballot or to vote in person at their polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18.