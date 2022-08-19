PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, Aug. 19 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states.

A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.

Pennsylvania currently has 2 cases.

10 people have been hospitalized, including 3 people in Michigan who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported. Among 26 people interviewed, 22 (86%) reported eating at a Wendy’s restaurant in the week before their illness started.

Based on the information collected so far, Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region. Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads.

CDC is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce.

At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak.

Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants was served or sold at other businesses.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe E. coli symptoms: