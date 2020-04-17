Dunmore business damaged after police vehicles crash into storefront

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Dunmore business was left badly damaged after two police vehicles crashed into a storefront on Drinker Street during a chase.

According to Chief Carl Graziano, police responded to a reported fight in which shots were fired at an apartment at Skyview Park Apartments.

A plainclothes detective spotted the suspect vehicle and began following. The vehicle traveled onto Interstate 81 and into Dunmore Borough. Multiple police vehicles became involved in the pursuit and a Scranton Police Department vehicle and state police vehicle collided on Drinker Street, sending them into the business.

The suspect vehicle was recovered and two people of interest are being interviewed. Police are still looking for two males who fled the vehicle.

Family of the building owner told Eyewitness News that the barber shop and the salon behind it were closed at the time due to business restrictions.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time in the apartments above the business and why the crash happened. The state police car was towed away. Dunmore and Dickson City fire companies are both on scene.





No injuries were reported inside of the building. A Scranton police officer and state trooper were treated on the scene.